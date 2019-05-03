CRA International (CRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. CRA International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.89. CRA International has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRAI. ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other CRA International news, Director Rowland Moriarty sold 3,715 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $186,455.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,465.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Maleh sold 25,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in CRA International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 220,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRA International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CRA International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CRA International (CRAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/cra-international-crai-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.