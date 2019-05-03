Coty Inc (COTY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,747,500,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 150,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of COTY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Coty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

