Cott (COT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $14.04. Cott shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 136035 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cott had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cott’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Cott to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hinson purchased 51,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $764,906.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,526.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COT. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Cott by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cott by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.82.

About Cott (NYSE:COT)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

