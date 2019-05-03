Corning Incorporated (GLW) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,269,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $240,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corning by 3,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $237,310,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2,813.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,329,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corning by 8,775.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,306,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. 26,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,625.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,132,358.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,108. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

