Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 331.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,503 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,608,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,323 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,508.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.34% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

