Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Stock

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the third quarter worth about $482,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 55.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,467,000 after buying an additional 339,789 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 18.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

