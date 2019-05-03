Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $16.16 Million in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,363 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,157,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $903,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cree by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,250 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,391 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter.
Cree stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
