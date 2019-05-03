Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $16.16 Million in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,363 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,157,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $903,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cree by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,250 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,391 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter.

Cree stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

