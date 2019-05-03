Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

CTO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,912. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million.

In other news, major shareholder Wintergreen Fund, Inc. sold 1,553,075 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $85,419,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 700 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $120,794.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,899 shares of company stock valued at $114,124 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.