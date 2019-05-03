Connect Group (CNCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Connect Group (LON:CNCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday.

CNCT opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Connect Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

In other Connect Group news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 69,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £25,568.11 ($33,409.26).

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

