Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $977,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 91.91%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $206,973.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,775.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

