Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,240 Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enbridge by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 489,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 195,683 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 446,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,431.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

