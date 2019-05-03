Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNCE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 1,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,490. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.31). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 533.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

