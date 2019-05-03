Compass Point Reiterates Buy Rating for NMI (NMIH)

Compass Point reiterated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 534,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,645. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 88,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,188,469.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 728,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,037,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 86,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,095,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,073 shares of company stock worth $9,647,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NMI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

