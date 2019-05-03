Comparing Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) & Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.13% -0.93% -0.33% Armada Hoffler Properties 9.55% 4.12% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 2.97 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.31 Armada Hoffler Properties $193.32 million 4.18 $17.20 million $1.03 14.96

Armada Hoffler Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Office Properties Income Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

