Comparing CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY) & DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CARREFOUR SA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CARREFOUR SA/S pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DISCO CORP/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 20.95% 16.30% 13.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CARREFOUR SA/S and DISCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARREFOUR SA/S 1 1 1 0 2.00 DISCO CORP/ADR 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and DISCO CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARREFOUR SA/S $91.47 billion 0.16 -$600.18 million $0.23 16.87 DISCO CORP/ADR $1.51 billion 4.17 $334.55 million $1.97 17.82

DISCO CORP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CARREFOUR SA/S. CARREFOUR SA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISCO CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DISCO CORP/ADR beats CARREFOUR SA/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

