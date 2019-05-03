CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.31. CommVault Systems posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 509,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,158. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

