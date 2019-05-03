Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.06 ($10.54).

CBK stock opened at €8.08 ($9.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of €11.06 ($12.86).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

