Commercial Metals (CMC) Stake Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 252,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,343,000 after acquiring an additional 78,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $21.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,119. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

