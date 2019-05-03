Comcast (CMCSA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. 382,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,253,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 258,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $9,619,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,481 shares of company stock worth $69,306,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

