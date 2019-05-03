Columbia Financial (CLBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

In other news, COO Jr. Edward Thomas Allen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 25,550 shares of company stock worth $409,338 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Columbia Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,901,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

