Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COLL. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $13.90 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $461.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,805.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,750 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 221,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 210,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,537 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

