Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colgate has lagged the industry in the past year due to a soft margin trend and adverse impacts of currency on top and bottom lines. Despite gains from pricing, the company witnessed soft margins in first-quarter 2019 due to increased raw material and packaging costs as well as higher SG&A expenses, which are likely to continue throughout 2019. Further, the company’s top and bottom lines are likely to bear impacts of unfavorable currency, which have been hurting results for a while. Owing to expectations of higher raw material costs, increase in tax rate, and uncertainties in the global markets and currency rates, the company retained the bleak earnings outlook for 2019. However, it expects sales growth in 2019, backed by accelerated investments in brands, higher pricing and strong innovation along with expansion in new markets and channels. Additionally, it expects to sustain organic sales growth trend in 2019 due to favorable pricing.”

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,389,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,091,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,005.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,920 shares of company stock worth $7,917,830. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.