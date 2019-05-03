Cohen & Steers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $193,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,844.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis C. Poli sold 14,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $708,710.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,212.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

