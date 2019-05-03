COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

CCLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.37%.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

