Clorox (CLX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24648-6.30772 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion.Clorox also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.25-6.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $167.70.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/clorox-clx-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.