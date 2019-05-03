Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00069625 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016999 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000298 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003580 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

