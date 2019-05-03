Chubb Ltd (CB) Insider Sells $500,250.00 in Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $144.71 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after buying an additional 875,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chubb by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after buying an additional 3,125,070 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,109,000 after buying an additional 291,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

