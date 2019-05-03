Chegg (CHGG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $35.65. Chegg shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 142420 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,714 shares in the company, valued at $733,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $82,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,211,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,066,074 shares of company stock valued at $40,973,682. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 398.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

