Chegg (CHGG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE CHGG opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $6,218,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $87,544,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,714 shares in the company, valued at $733,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,074 shares of company stock worth $40,973,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

