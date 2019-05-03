Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -989.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,461,000 after acquiring an additional 512,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 649,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,319,892 shares of company stock worth $701,369,802 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.