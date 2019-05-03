Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,259. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,222,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $59,872,736.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,319,892 shares of company stock worth $701,369,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

