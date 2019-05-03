Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 211.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 342,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth $6,396,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELG. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/celgene-co-celg-position-increased-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.