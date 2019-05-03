Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 392,495 Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 392,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $13,711,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,818,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,270 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5,394.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 107,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

