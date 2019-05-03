Carbon Black (CBLK) Announces Earnings Results

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 101.09% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carbon Black updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($0.63)-($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,187,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,367. The stock has a market cap of $976.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.31. Carbon Black has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBLK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBLK. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carbon Black during the first quarter valued at $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Carbon Black during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 39.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Carbon Black during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

