Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for eHealth (EHTH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eHealth’s FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on eHealth to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.33. eHealth has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $306,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in eHealth by 16.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in eHealth by 14.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in eHealth by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in eHealth by 263.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 142,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.