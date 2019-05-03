CannTrust (CTST) Shares Up 8.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.05. 6,533,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,695,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTST. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $590.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 4.07.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). CannTrust had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CannTrust Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

