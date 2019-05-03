CannTrust (CTST) Shares Up 8.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.05. 6,533,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,695,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTST. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $590.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 4.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.