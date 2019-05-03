Canaccord Genuity Lowers Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$34.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWO. Eight Capital increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.06.

TSE:GWO opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.36999974168987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

