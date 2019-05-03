Cambrex (CBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE CBM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,704. Cambrex has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Cambrex alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/cambrex-cbm-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-10-eps.html.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.