Cambodian PM says if Commerce privileges cut China to help

Cambodia’s prime minister says if trade sanctions are implemented by the European Union from the state within human rights violations and rule of law difficulties China has agreed to offer assistance.

Hun Sen declared the assurance Monday on his FB page as he was coming from Beijing, where he attended a discussion about China’s multibillion-dollar”Belt along with Road” infrastructure initiative.

The EU in February announced it was launching action that may suspend Cambodia’s preferential access to its economy because of”acute deficiencies when it comes to human rights and labor rights.” The EU grants accessibility for items besides weapons.

Hun Sen also said China — Cambodia’s closest ally — vowed a 600 million yuan ($89 million) military assistance grant.