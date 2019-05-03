Caesarstone (CSTE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Caesarstone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Caesarstone’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

