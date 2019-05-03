Caci International Inc (CACI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Caci International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Caci International alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 5,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $48,820.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $1,187,167. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $202.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caci International Inc (CACI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/caci-international-inc-caci-shares-sold-by-james-investment-research-inc.html.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.