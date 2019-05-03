C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.72

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.72 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 149648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 4.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 150,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

