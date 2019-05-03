Bushveld Minerals (BMN) Trading Up 12.9%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 4,099,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.32).

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $338.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.25.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

