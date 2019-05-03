Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,527,000 after buying an additional 78,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,158,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

