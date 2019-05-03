Brokers Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.19.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,942.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,797.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Syed A. Jafry acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

