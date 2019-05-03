Brokers Set Expectations for FireEye Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of FireEye in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.49.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. FireEye has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.92.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,698,020.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $932,000.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,192 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 124,588 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

