Brokerages Set Store Capital Corp (STOR) Price Target at $33.25

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Store Capital by 2,702.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

