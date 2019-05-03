Brokerages Set General Electric (GE) Price Target at $11.88

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,446,675 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,281,952,000 after purchasing an additional 114,680,188 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

