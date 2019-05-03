Brokerages Set Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) PT at $6.00

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,029,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 813,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,010,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,122,000 after buying an additional 417,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $372.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.3874 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -369.05%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc provides business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.