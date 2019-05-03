Brokerages Set Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Target Price at $2.75

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 778.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,154 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 310,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 192,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLD remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,071,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,983. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.